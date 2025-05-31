PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Ahmedabad Weather Update – Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match?

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025 Qualifier 2, Ahmedabad Weather Forecast: Fans can expect clear skies and uninterrupted action when Punjab Kings face Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The high-stakes knockout match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. According to the latest forecast there is no rain expected in Ahmedabad on match day. The weather is likely to remain hot and humid throughout the evening. Temperatures are expected to range between 27 and 36 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels may vary from 51 to 64 percent during the course of the game.

Wind speed is expected to remain between 15 and 30 kilometres per hour which could offer some help to pace bowlers early in the innings. Dew may also come into play under the lights making the toss a key factor in the outcome of the match.

As the IPL 2025 season nears its conclusion the pitch in Ahmedabad may not be as batting friendly as it was earlier. The average first innings score here is 173 runs. The surface is expected to assist fast bowlers early and provide some grip to spinners as the ball gets older.

With no rain on the radar and favourable conditions expected fans can look forward to a full and exciting contest between two of the tournament’s strongest teams. The winner of this match will secure a place in the final while the losing side will exit the competition.