PBKS vs MI, Jaipur Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Today’s Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Match?

Clear skies and dry heat are expected to greet players and fans as Punjab Kings take on Mumbai Indians in a key IPL 2025 league clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday evening. The match holds top-two playoff implications for both teams. However, there is no threat of weather interruptions. According to forecasts, Jaipur will see hazy sunshine through the evening, with no rain predicted. The temperature is likely to remain above 35 degrees Celsius when the match begins at 7.30 p.m. The heat may test the endurance of the players, but the dry and calm conditions will allow for a full 20-over game. As the evening progresses, skies are expected to stay clear, with no cloud cover in sight.

Both sides have already qualified for the playoffs along with Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, the outcome of this match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium will help decide the final standings. Punjab Kings currently sit in second place with 17 points. A loss to Mumbai Indians could push them down to third or fourth and force them into the Eliminator match. Mumbai Indians will look to use their strong Net Run Rate to their advantage. A win over Punjab could push them into the top two if other results fall in their favour.

Jasprit Bumrah has been in outstanding form with 16 wickets in nine matches. He leads a strong Mumbai pace attack alongside Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar. On the other hand, Punjab’s bowling unit came under pressure in their recent defeat to Delhi Capitals and will need a sharper performance. In batting, Suryakumar Yadav will be key for Mumbai while Prabhsimran Singh remains a vital player for Punjab. Given the short boundaries and dry conditions in Jaipur, a high-scoring match is likely.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium is expected to favour batters. The side boundaries measure just 69 and 62 metres and the outfield is fast. There is a light grass cover on the pitch only to hold it together in the hot weather. Bowlers will need to rely on variations as the surface offers little seam movement.

Live Streaming Details

The match will begin at 7.30 p.m. IST and will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Predicted XIs

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Sub: Kyle Jamieson

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Sub: Karn Sharma