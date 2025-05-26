PBKS vs MI LIVE Cricket Score Streaming Online: When & Where To Watch Today’s Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Match Featuring Rohit Sharma

PBKS vs MI LIVE Cricket Score Streaming Online: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will play Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 69th match of IPL 2025 on Monday, May 26. The game will start at 7:30 pm IST at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Both teams have secured playoff spots. PBKS aim to finish in the top two to get two chances to reach the final. Mumbai Indians also have a slim chance of finishing in the top two but require several results to go their way. PBKS are familiar with conditions at this venue, having played their last two matches here.

Read Also | PBKS vs MI, Jaipur Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Today’s Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Match?

Live Telecast and Streaming Details

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025: When and Where to Watch

Match: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Match No.: 69

Date: Monday, May 26, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Toss Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Broadcast and Streaming Information: