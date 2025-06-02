PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2: Shreyas Iyer's Blazing 87 Sends Punjab Kings to IPL Final After 11 Years, Set to Face RCB in Title Clash

Punjab Kings have scripted a historic entry into the IPL 2025 final after a dominant five-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. Chasing a challenging target of 207, captain Shreyas Iyer delivered a captain's knock of epic proportions, remaining unbeaten on 87 off just 41 balls to guide PBKS home with style and composure.

After being outplayed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the previous encounter, Punjab Kings bounced back emphatically at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The chase got off to a solid start, thanks to the ever-reliable openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, who set the tone early. Despite a mid-innings wobble, it was Iyer's brilliance that steadied the ship and accelerated at the right time.

Earlier in the season, PBKS's batting had been a standout, with consistent performances from top-order batters and explosive cameos from the likes of Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, and Marcus Stoinis. Josh Inglis and Iyer played crucial roles in navigating the middle overs, building the platform for strong finishes.

In a dramatic turnaround from their previous outing — where they were bundled out for just 101 — Punjab showcased their resilience and depth. Mumbai Indians, fresh off a confident win against Gujarat Titans, seemed poised for another strong performance, but the Punjab skipper had other plans.

With a thunderous six over long-on, Iyer sealed the victory and Punjab’s ticket to their second-ever IPL final — a milestone they last reached over a decade ago. The win marks a significant moment in the franchise's history, ending an 11-year wait and setting up a high-stakes summit clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday.