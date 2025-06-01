PBKS vs MI: What Happens if Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Match Gets Washed Out Due to Rain?

Rain delayed the start of the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Just as players were preparing to take the field, another spell of rain forced ground staff to bring the covers back on. The match was scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST but has been pushed to a later start due to the weather. If rain continues and the match is abandoned without a ball being bowled, Punjab Kings will qualify for the final. This is because they finished higher on the points table during the league stage with 19 points from 14 matches. Mumbai Indians ended fourth with 16 points from 14 games.

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal returned to the playing XI after being benched in the previous match. Punjab Kings are looking to bounce back after a heavy loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1. Mumbai Indians enter the contest with momentum following their 20-run win over Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator on Friday. Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have faced off 32 times in IPL history. Mumbai lead the head-to-head record with 17 wins while Punjab have won 15 times.

The final is scheduled for Tuesday at the same venue. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already secured their place in the summit clash.

Read Also | IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: PBKS Win Toss, Opt to Bowl Against MI; Chahal Returns

Here are the Impact substitutes for both the teams:

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlet, Harpreet Brar

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Ashwani Kumar, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Bevon Jacobs

Teams:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley