PCA announces Rs 11 lakh award for Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur

Mohali (Punjab) [India], November 3 : The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) has announced a cash award of Rs 11 lakh each to recognise and celebrate the remarkable achievements of Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian women's cricket team, Amanjot Kaur and Rs 5 lakh for Munish Bali, fielding coach of Team India (Women), following India's historic victory in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

The PCA will soon organise a special felicitation ceremony "to honour these three outstanding representatives from Punjab", who played pivotal roles in guiding India to its memorable World Cup triumph, PCA said in a release.

Harmanpreet Kaur, the inspirational leader from Moga, showcased exceptional skill, determination, and leadership in steering India to its World Cup glory. Her fearless approach and commitment have made her a true icon of Indian cricket.

Amanjot Kaur, the young all-rounder from Punjab, made a significant contribution to India's success with her all-round performances, reflecting her hard work, talent, and passion for the game.

Munish Bali, as the fielding coach of the Indian women's team, played a vital role in enhancing the team's fielding standards and overall preparedness. His guidance and mentorship were instrumental in shaping India's championship-winning campaign.

Amarjit Singh Mehta, President, Punjab Cricket Association, and Siddhant Sharma, honorary secretary (Officiating), jointly congratulated the trio and expressed immense pride in their achievements.

Amarjit Singh Mehta, President, PCA, stated: "This World Cup victory is a moment of immense pride for the entire nation, and we at PCA are especially delighted that key members of this historic achievement hail from Punjab. Their dedication and performance have brought great glory to our state and to Indian cricket."

The release said that the recognition underscores PCA's commitment to supporting and celebrating the excellence of Punjab's cricketers, whose achievements continue to inspire the next generation and elevate Indian cricket to new heights.

