PCB announces Covid-specific playing guidelines for 2022 PSL season

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has adopted Covid-specific playing conditions for 2022 PSL season a first time for any T20 league. A minimum of 13 Covid-negative players in a squad will be sufficient for a game at PSL 2022 to go ahead. As per the Covid guidelines amended by the league, if a team loses players due to players returning positive results on Covid tests, the franchise can seek replacement players from a reserve pool subject to the Technical Committee's approval.The board also confirmed that a team's playing line-up must comprise a minimum of seven and a maximum of eight local players including an emerging player. However, if a team is affected by Covid to the extent that it is impossible for it to create a playing 11 in accordance with the relevant requirements, the requirements will stand waived to the necessary extent.

PCB's new guidelines come in the wake of the ongoing third wave of the Coronavirus pandemic around the world. Tournaments and leagues around have created contingency playing conditions for the conduct of the league. Earlier this month, the Big Bash League was hit by a raft of Covid cases that necessitated the institution of a Local Replacement Player pool.Outside of the Covid-specific conditions, PCB also incorporated the ICC penalty for overrate transgressions. As per the regulation, the fielding side must be in position to bowl the first ball of the final over of the innings by the scheduled or rescheduled time for the end of the innings. If they are not in such a position, one fewer fielder will be permitted outside of the 30-yard circle for the remaining overs of the innings.The seventh edition of PSL will begin on January 27 with matches scheduled only in two cities, Karachi and Lahore. There will be a reserve day for the final. If no result is achieved on the reserve day, then the side finishing on top of the points table after 30 league matches will be declared champion.