PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf to visit India for blockbuster clash in Ahmedabad

New Delhi [Inidia], October 11 : PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf will travel to India on Thursday to witness the match between Pakistan and India in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

A Pakistan Cricket Board release said that Zaka Ashraf made the decision to travel to India "after it was confirmed that the media personnel were given the go ahead to submit their passports for an Indian visa to cover the ICC Men's World Cup 2023".

"I am happy that my conversation with the foreign office helped in achieving a positive development regarding the visa delay," the release quoted Ashraf as stating.

Ashraf said he was extremely pleased with the way the players have performed so far in the World Cup, winning both matches.

"The PCB management committee and the entire nation stand firmly behind the players for a successful campaign in the ongoing World Cup. I am traveling to India to motivate the team, and my message to them before the India contest will be to play fearlessly as they have been playing throughout the event."

Pakistan and India will square off at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on October 14.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

