PCB denies NOC to Azam Khan for inaugural edition of ILT20

The Desert Vipers, the league’s only non-Indian owned franchise, signed him. Azam Khan will be the only Pakistani player to participate in the tournament, but as per reports, the 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has not received the NOC to participate in the league, which starts early next year.