PCB dismiss Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz from selection committee

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 10 : The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have confirmed that they have notified Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz that their services will no longer be required in the national selection committee set-up.

Abdul Razzaq was a part of the men's and women's selection committee, while Wahab was a selector of the men's team.

The statement from PCB comes after Pakistan's early departure from the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 where they exited after the Group Stage, including losses against USA and India.

Pakistan have further confirmed the restructuring of the selection committee with details on its composition to be soon announced.

Wahab earlier served as the Chief Selector before being reinstated as one of the seven members of the men's selection committee. The former fast bowler had also travelled with the Pakistan side to the T20 World Cup as senior team manager.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with former Pakistan cricketers in Lahore on Monday to discuss player development, strategies for strengthening domestic cricket and the performance of the national team. pic.twitter.com/RuA2HeNgm1— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 9, 2024

Over the last four years, the PCB has had six top selectors: Wahab, Mohammad Wasim, Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Haroon Rashid, and Misbah-ul-Haq, all of whom had brief tenures.

Wahab retires with 237 wickets for Pakistan since making his international debut against Zimbabwe in 2008.

The former cricketer has played 27 Tests for Pakistan, taking 83 wickets at an average of 34.50, with the best bowling figures of 5/63. He has three four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls for Pakistan.

The 39-year-old also played 91 ODIs for Pakistan, taking 120 wickets at an average of 34.40, with the best bowling figures of 5/46. He has five four-fers and one five-wicket haul in ODIs.

In 36 T20Is for Pakistan, the left-arm fast bowler took 34 wickets at an average of 28.55 and an economy rate of 8.20, with the best figures of 3/18.He is at 18th position among Pakistan's top wicket-takers in international cricket, with Wasim Akram (916 wickets), Waqar Younis (789 wickets) and Imran Khan (544 wickets) in the top three.

