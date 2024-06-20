PCB might bring change in selection committee after Pakistan's dull show in T20 WC 2024: Report

New Delhi [India], June 20 : The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to make changes to the seven-member selection committee after the Men in Green's poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2024, according to a report from ESPNCricinfo.

The report stated that PCB will review to assess what went wrong for Pakistan. The selection committee is also likely to be reduced.

The report from ESPNCricinfo added that there is frustration at the PCB. There is a possibility that Wahab Riaz might leave the selection committee.

Earlier, Pakistan white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten slammed the players for their performance and questioned their approach after they suffered an early exit in the T20 World Cup. Sources told Geo News, that Kirsten expressed concern over the fitness of the players and stated that they are not up to the mark.

"Despite playing so much cricket, no one knows which shot to play and when," Kirsten said, as quoted from Geo News.

Pakistan ended their campaign with a three-wicket win over Ireland in Florida on Sunday, a dead rubber after India and USA, from Group A, advanced to the Super 8 stage.

Placed in Group A, Pakistan endured back-to-back defeats against the co-hosts USA and then to their bitter rival, India. They bounced back with two wins on the trot, but it wasn't enough to turn their woeful campaign around and secure a spot in the Super 8.

Earlier on Monday, Geo News also reported that skipper Babar Azam, along with Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Azam Khan extended their stay in the United States. They will leave for Pakistan on June 22.

Mohammad Amir has also stayed behind with the players but will travel to England in a couple of days to join Derbyshire in the County Championship.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor