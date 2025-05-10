PCB postpones multiple domestic tournaments due to security conditions in the country

Lahore [Pakistan] May 10 : The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday confirmed that the ongoing President's Trophy Grade-II, Regional Intra-District Challenge Cup, and Inter-District U19 One-Day tournament has been postponed with immediate effect due to the prevailing security conditions in the country, as per a release from PCB.

The tournaments will resume from the same stage later, and a revised schedule will be shared closer to the resumption. PCB announced on Friday evening that the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been postponed, citing the "worsening of the situation" at the India-Pakistan border.

"The last 24 hours have seen a worsening of the situation on the LOC. The decision to postpone has been taken pursuant to advice received from the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif," PCB said in a statement.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been suspended for a week due to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that the new tournament schedule will be announced in due course after consultations with the government and the stakeholders.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in the statement.

Tensions have been escalating between Pakistan and India after Pakistan caused a string of actions against India which were effectively responded to by the Indian armed forces.

On Saturday in New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasised that the actions being undertaken by Pakistan against India are being seen as "escalatory" and "provocative" in nature. He made the remarks during a press briefing, where proofs of Pakistan's escalatory and provocative actions were provided alongside exposing the lies being peddled by Pakistan.

