PCB rejects Melbourne Stars' plea for NOC extension

Karachi, Dec 27 The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has firmly declined Melbourne Stars' earnest plea for an extension of the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for their star pacer Haris Rauf and seasoned spinner Usama Mir.

The looming deadline for the NOC expiration is December 28.

According to local media reports, PCB conveyed its decision to both Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder, who sought an extension for Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf and Usama Mir.

. All three players are crucial members of the squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, scheduled to commence on January 12.

The setback was not exclusive to Melbourne Stars, as Sydney Thunder also faced disappointment in their bid for an extension concerning Zaman Khan. All three players, Haris, Usama, and Fakhar Zaman, were anticipated to play pivotal roles in their respective Big Bash League (BBL) franchises, with the Melbourne Stars hoping to harness the duo's talent until the first week of January.

Sources reveal that Melbourne Stars formally approached the PCB, seeking permission to retain Haris Rauf and Usama Mir until early January. The Stars management, eager to bolster their squad for the crucial upcoming matches, made a compelling case for the extension, citing the players' form and their potential impact on the BBL.

While the PCB's decision has left the Australian franchises in a tight spot, it underlines the board's commitment to prioritizing national team duties. The impending clash against New Zealand holds significant weight for Pakistan, and the board seems unwilling to compromise the squad's preparation and focus for the series.

The rejection has sparked discussions among cricket enthusiasts and experts, with opinions divided on whether national commitments should always take precedence over participation in foreign T20 leagues.

Some argue that players' exposure to international leagues is essential for their growth and performance, while others stress the importance of players being available for their national teams, especially in the lead-up to crucial series.

