PCB to seek government clearance before confirming World Cup participation in India

Hours after the 2023 World Cup schedule was announced, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has stated that it will need to obtain clearance from the government before confirming its participation in the marquee event. The PCB requires clearance from the Government of Pakistan for any tour to India, including the match venues," said a spokesman for the Pakistan board in a statement following the release of the full schedule of the World Cup a few hours ago.

"We are in communication with our government to seek guidance, and once we receive a response from them, we will update the Event Authority (ICC). This stance aligns with what we communicated to the ICC a couple of weeks ago when they shared the draft schedule with us and sought our feedback," added the spokesman. However, no indication was given as to their views on the final programme.

Pakistan will commence their campaign by playing against Qualifier 1 in Hyderabad on October 6. This will be followed by a match against Qualifier 2 on October 12. The high profile clash against India is scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on October 15. Pakistan's other matches are scheduled for October 20 (against Australia in Bengaluru), October 23 (against Afghanistan in Chennai), October 27 (against South Africa in Chennai), October 31 (against Bangladesh in Kolkata), November 4 (against New Zealand in Bengaluru), and November 12 (against England in Kolkata).The BCCI and ICC have made it clear that if Pakistan qualify for the semifinals, their match will be held in Kolkata, even if their opponents were to be India, who have been, otherwise, designated Mumbai as their semifinal venue, should they advance to that stage.