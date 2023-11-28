PCB waives off 50 per cent fine imposed on Azam Khan for displaying Palestinian flag on his bat

New Delhi [India], November 28 : Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday waived off the 50 per cent fine imposed on Azam Khan for displaying the Palestinian flag on his bat during the match in the National T20 Championship.

Azam, who was in action for Karachi Whites on Sunday against Lahore Blues ended up receiving a 50 per cent fine from the PCB match referee for refusing to remove the Palestinian flag from his bat.

The right-handed wicketkeeper violated Article 2.4 of the PCB Code of Conduct for players and players' support personnel for repeated failure to comply with the instruction or directive of an umpire during a match.

PCB released an official statement to waive off the fine which read, "Azam Khan's 50 per cent fine imposed by match officials has been reviewed and waived off by the Pakistan Cricket Board. The Karachi Whites wicketkeeper-batter was fined 50 per cent of his match fee for being found guilty of committing a level-I offence during his side's National T20 Cup 2023-24 match against Lahore Blues at National Bank Stadium, Karachi. Players and team officials are not permitted to wear, display or otherwise convey personal messages on their equipment unless approved in advance by both player or team official's cricket association and PCB Cricket Operations Department."

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules, players and team officials are not permitted to wear, display or otherwise convey personal messages on their equipment during matches. This includes messages on arm bands or other items attached to clothing or equipment unless approved in advance by both the player or team official's cricket association and PCB's cricket operations department.

During the recently concluded ODI World Cup, Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan also posted on X in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Azam has played five T20Is for the Men in Green which includes two against Afghanistan earlier this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor