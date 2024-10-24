PCL 2024: Sahgal Delhi Demons edge out Faridabad Sledgehammers Knights by 3 runs

New Delhi [India], October 24 : In a nail-biting encounter, the Sahgal Delhi Demons triumphed over the Faridabad Sledgehammers Knights in Game 1 of the day, showcasing grit and determination. Winning the toss, Faridabad opted to field, a decision that initially appeared promising.

The Demons began confidently, with opener Mohammad Sultan Ansari launching an explosive innings, scoring 70 runs off just 34 balls, including 6 fours and 6 sixes. Despite Sarul Kanwar's early departure in the second over, Ansari found solid support from captain Phil Mustard, who crafted a steady 77 off 50 balls. Their partnership laid a strong foundation, enabling the Demons to post a formidable total of 207/6 after 20 overs. Pawan Negi shone with the ball for the Knights, claiming 3 wickets in his 4 overs.

In reply, the Knights started briskly with opener Deepansh Kumar contributing 43 runs off 29 balls. However, the match turned when Pawan Negi, coming in at a crucial moment, played a sensational knock of 75 runs from 46 balls. His valiant effort kept the Knights in the hunt, but he lacked consistent support from his teammates. The final over saw Abhishek Sakuja defending 21 runs, and despite Rohit Dua's blistering start with 16 runs off the first 3 balls, Sakuja held his nerve, executing 2 crucial dot balls. The Demons clinched a thrilling victory by just 3 runs. Phil Mustard was named Player of the Match for his pivotal innings.

In a high-octane second match, the Gurugram Patriots overcame the Rajasthan Kings. The Kings raced off the blocks, with openers Gaurav Tomar and Saket Sharma putting together a rapid partnership of 65 runs in just 21 balls. Vikas Dixit chipped in with a solid 42* off 23, propelling the Kings to a competitive score of 217/7 in their 20 overs. Sami Shinwari was exceptional with the ball for the Patriots, conceding only 16 runs in 4 overs while taking 3 wickets, including a maiden over.

Chasing the steep target, the Patriots faced early setbacks, losing 3 wickets in the powerplay. However, Prashant Gurjar steadied the ship with a brisk 60 off 32 balls. The standout performance came from Mohammad Anis, whose explosive unbeaten 94 off 45 balls, featuring 6 fours and 8 sixes, turned the tide in favor of the Patriots. Sami Shinwari contributed a quickfire 29 runs off just 13 balls, sealing the win with 5 balls to spare. The Patriots emerged victorious by 6 wickets, continuing their strong form in the league.

Overall, the day was a thrilling display of cricket, filled with dramatic finishes and explosive performances, keeping fans on the edge of their seats at the Pro Cricket League.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor