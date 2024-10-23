PCL 2024: Shahbaz Nadeem shines for Bhawani Tigers defeat Gurugram Patriots

New Delhi [India], October 23 : The first match of the day at the Pro Cricket League saw the Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers defeat the Gurugram Patriots by five wickets.

The Bhawani Tigers won the toss and chose to field, a decision that paid off immediately. Shahbaz Nadeem caused early damage with the new ball, taking two wickets in the first over, leaving the Patriots in deep trouble.

The Patriots struggled to regain momentum, losing three wickets during the powerplay. Harpreet Singh Sunny and Sami Shinwari tried to steady the innings, scoring 44 and an unbeaten 46 runs respectively. However, their efforts fell short of setting a competitive total, as the Patriots finished their innings at 141/6 after 20 overs.

In reply, the Bhawani Tigers made steady progress. Sanjeev Adhana contributed 37 runs, while Peter Trego added 43. Amit Nagar's composed innings of 32 not out off 26 balls ensured the Tigers comfortably chased down the target with three overs to spare, securing a 5-wicket victory.

Shahbaz Nadeem was named Man of the Match for his outstanding bowling figures of 4 overs, 1 maiden, 15 runs, and 3 wickets.

The second match of the day saw the Noida Eagles face the Rajasthan Kings. The Eagles won the toss and elected to bat first. Opener Ankit Narwal laid a solid foundation with a brilliant 74 off 49 balls, hitting 6 fours and 5 sixes. However, it was Sudhanshu Solanki's explosive knock of 93 off just 45 balls, including 10 sixes and 4 fours, that helped the Eagles post an imposing total of 208/5.

In response, the Kings began strongly, with Saket Sharma continuing his fine form, scoring 61 off 31 balls. However, they stumbled to 132/6, needing 77 runs from 31 balls. In a dramatic turnaround, Rajat Singh and Subodh Bhati formed a crucial partnership. Rajat crafted a well-made 54 off 35 balls, while Subodh smashed an aggressive 38 off just 12 balls, including 5 sixes.

Their partnership guided the Kings to a thrilling victory, chasing down the target with an over to spare, winning by 4 wickets.

