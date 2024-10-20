PCL 2024: Sharad Lumba's century powers Gurugram Patriots to victory over Noida Eagles

New Delhi [India], October 20 : Game 2 of the Pro Cricket League began with a bang as the Gurugram Patriots displayed their batting dominance against the Noida Eagles.

After winning the toss and choosing to bowl, the Eagles faced an uphill battle as the Patriots surged to 76 runs in the powerplay, losing just one wicket.

Sharad Lumba was the star of the match, smashing the tournament's first century with a sensational 121 off just 46 balls, including 15 fours and 8 sixes. His explosive innings set the pace, and he departed in the 15th over, leaving the Patriots in a strong position. Manpreet Singh Goni provided crucial support with an unbeaten 39 off 13 balls, while Bipul Sharma added a brisk 34 from 11 deliveries. The Patriots finished their innings at a colossal 275/5 in 20 overs.

In reply, the Eagles started well, reaching 38 without loss by the fourth over. However, they soon faltered, losing two wickets in the same over and finishing the powerplay with 4 wickets down. Bipul Sharma continued his impressive form, taking 4 wickets for just 15 runs in his 4 overs. The Eagles struggled to gain any momentum, with no batsman reaching a half-century, eventually falling short by 122 runs. Sharad Lumba was named Man of the Match for his remarkable century.

In the day's second match, the Sahgal Delhi Demons took on the Rajasthan Kings, who won the toss and chose to field. The Demons' openers, Phil Mustard and Mohammad Sultan Ansari, got off to a solid start with a 74-run stand. However, it was Robin Bist who shone, scoring an unbeaten 85 off just 32 balls. Coming in at a crucial juncture with the score at 116/2, Bist accelerated the innings, propelling the Demons to an imposing total of 245/5.

The Kings began their chase with intent, as opener Saket Sharma blasted 72 off just 29 balls, reaching his fifty in a mere 18 deliveries. At the halfway point, the Kings were well-placed at 103/2. The momentum shifted dramatically when Manish Shehrawat played a stunning knock, scoring a rapid 69 off just 19 balls, including 7 sixes.

As the Kings neared victory, they needed 6 runs with 2 wickets in hand in the final over. Ankit Dabas held his nerve for the Demons, bowling a brilliant over that conceded only 3 runs. The Kings lost their last two wickets in dramatic fashion, as their batsmen ran themselves out, resulting in a thrilling 2-run victory for the Demons.

Overall, it was a day of high-octane cricket in New Delhi, with both matches showcasing explosive batting and nail-biting finishes.

