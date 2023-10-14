People across country cheer India's victory over Pakistan in World Cup

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 14 : People in different parts of the country cheered and celebrated India's dominating performance against arch-rival Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2023 blockbuster clash on Saturday. Cricket fans chanted 'India, India' while dancing and bursting firecrackers in Ahmedabad.

"It was a 'paisa vasool' match. My entire family enjoyed it a lot. World Cup will come to India," said a cricket lover.

"Two cheers for India. Rohit Sharma did perfect captaincy," said Ashish Patel, a cricket enthusiast in Ahmedabad.

A huge crowd gathered in Nagpur, and several people waved the national flag.

"This is a teamwork, the bowlers took two wickets each. The batsmen too showed temperament. This is the way we are playing in the future. This is teamwork," an Ahmedabad resident said.

India put Pakistan to bat and the visitors lost eight wickets for 36 runs as they collapsed from 155/2 to 191 all out before Rohit Sharma's outstanding 86 helped steer his team to victory.

Five Indian bowlers were among the wickets, all taking two apiece, with Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav sparking the collapse with superb spells, after Mohammed Siraj had prised out the key wicket of Babar Azam.

