Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 4 : As Gwalior prepares to host the first T20 match between India and Bangladesh, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed his enthusiasm and pride in the city's new sports facility.

"People are very excited. Gwalior's international-level sports stadium is now ready. The capacity of the Shrimant Madhav Rao Scindia International Cricket Stadium is 30,000. Both the teams have reached... I am sure that there will be a very exciting game," Scindia told reporters.

The newly inaugurated Shrimant Madhav Rao Scindia International Cricket Stadium stands ready to welcome fans and players, promising an exhilarating match between the two cricketing nations.

Following the Test series, India and Bangladesh will lock horns with each other in the three-match T20I series.

Right-hand batter Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the Men in Blue in the shortest format of the game. Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma have been picked as the wicketkeeper-batters in the side.

Young left-hand opener Abhishek Sharma returned to the squad after being dropped from the Sri Lanka T20Is. The players who will accompany him will be Riyan Parag and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, and Shivam Dube have been included in the squad as the all-rounders.

Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakaravarthy have been picked as the spinners of the team, whereas Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Mayank Yadav are added to the team as seamers.

The first match of the series will be played at Gwalior on October 6 followed by the second and third matches to be played on October 9 (Delhi) and October 12 (Hyderabad), respectively.

India's T20I squad for Bangladesh series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Mayank Yadav.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor