People are waiting for them to fail: Kaif backs Rohit, Virat for 2027 World Cup

New Delhi [India], October 26 : Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif has expressed strong support for Indian batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, asserting that certain 'selectors' are waiting for the duo to "fail" to axe the star-studded pair from the ODI setup ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

While highlighting the narrative that has been built against Rohit and Virat, Kaif feels they are a "must" in the squad for the showpiece tournament on South Africa's fast tracks due to their experience. Virat and Rohit have pulled the plug on their T20I and Test careers, leaving ODIs as the only format where spectators can tune in to witness their masterclass.

Before Virat and Rohit's return to the international circuit in the three ODIs in Australia, speculation had been building heavily about their retirement. Their flop show on Perth's green top added fuel to the fire. Virat registered his second consecutive duck in Adelaide, while Rohit's 73(97) was deemed to be rustic.

However, on Saturday, Rohit and Virat turned back the clock, delivering a vintage special with their refined strokeplay to silence their critics. After captain Shubman Gill underwhelmingly fell on 26-ball 24, Virat and Rohit dismantled Australia's attack to gun down the 237-run target and steer India to an emphatic 9-wicket win.

Rohit, the aggressor among the duo, notched a sizzling 121*(125), while Virat engineered a sublime 74*(81) to ensure India didn't suffer their first whitewash in a bilateral series against Australia. Kaif analysed the memorable masterpiece and believes Rohit and Virat appear determined to bow out on their terms rather than being forced out.

"In the back of their mind, they know that people are waiting for them to fail. There are selectors and some media people. Ab to zid bhi hai Virat Kohli ki, Rohit Sharma ki (both of them are determined). Look at their face, they appeared focused but calm. They have that extra determination. They will be determined to go on their terms in this format and not to give anyone a chance to remove them from the team," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

The entertaining 168*-run partnership was a blend of caution, belligerence and experience. For many, it was a statement from Rohit and Virat about their ambitions to play the 2027 World Cup. Kaif firmly believes Rohit and Virat should board the plane for South Africa as a part of the Indian squad.

"In South Africa, it is a must to have Rohit and Virat in the squad because of the experience they bring along. You need Rohit Sharma on South Africa's bouncy track. Same with Virat. He plays well on fast, bouncy strips. Rohit Sharma has shown that age is just a number. You only fix things when they're broken. People support Rohit and Virat because they know they haven't done anything wrong," Kaif added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor