"Perfect crowning achievement": Pakistan icons express delight after induction into PCB Hall of Fame for 2024

Lahore [Pakistan], January 10 : After being inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame, Pakistan legends Saeed Anwar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Misbah-ul-Haq and Mushtaq Mohammad took a trip down memory lane to reflect on their journey and expressed delight at the latest recognition that they received from the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The decorated quartet joined Pakistan icons Abdul Qadir, AH Kardar, Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Younis Khan and Zaheer Abbas in the exclusive group.

Inzamam, whose impeccable technique for spin bamboozled the ball tweakers, felt representing Pakistan during his time with such high-calibre players was a privilege. According to him, the influence those players had on him was crucial in his growth and development as a batter.

"I am deeply honoured to be inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame, joining a group of remarkable cricketers from my generation and those before me. To be recognised by the parent organisation of Pakistan cricket is truly special, and I hope this initiative continues to inspire current and future generations of cricketers," Inzamam said in a statement by the PCB.

"I owe immense gratitude to my fellow cricketers, dedicated support staff and my family, without whom this journey would not have been possible. Representing Pakistan during an era with such high-caliber players was a privilege and their influence played a vital role in my growth and development as a batter," he added.

Misbah, who was sound with the bat and a nightmare for the opposition bowlers, feels the recent recognition he got from the PCB is a perfect achievement for his journey.

"Representing Pakistan was an absolute privilege, captaining the team was a profound honour and this recognition by the Pakistan Cricket Board serves as the perfect crowning achievement of my journey," Misbah said.

"I have been incredibly fortunate to have shared the field with some of the most talented and skilled cricketers, whose support and camaraderie enabled me to grow and improve throughout my career. As a captain, I had the privilege of leading players who were committed, passionate and driven to give their all for Pakistan. Their contributions were instrumental in shaping some of the most iconic moments in our cricketing history. For that, I remain deeply grateful," he added.

Mushtaq, a known figure during the 1970s and 80s, feels it is "gratifying" to be a part of such an exclusive club, which includes his brother, Hanif.

"To be honoured and recognised 45 years after playing my last match for Pakistan is truly humbling. Joining a small group of some of the finest cricketers, including my legendary brother Hanif, is even more gratifying. I am deeply grateful to the Pakistan Cricket Board for once again demonstrating its affection, love and care for those who have served this great game with distinction," Mushtaq said.

Saeed, who redefined the art of batting with his masterclass and an impeccable approach, recalled his journey filled with challenges.

"As an opening batter, I was privileged to play in an era graced by some of the most talented and accomplished cricketers who represented Pakistan. I cherished every moment of laying the foundation for our team, taking on the world's best bowlers, and partnering with match-winners to bring joy to our fans. I am deeply grateful to the Almighty for bestowing upon me the skills, patience and strength needed to represent this great nation and be part of an exceptional team for nearly 14 years," he said.

"My journey had its challenges, but it was a privilege to face them head-on. Each match I played for Pakistan holds a special place in my heart, though missing out on the ICC Cricket World Cup 1992 remains a regret," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor