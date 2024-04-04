Perform or Perish: Hardik Pandya Receives Final Warning from Mumbai Owners Amid Poor IPL 2024 Performance: Reports

Following three consecutive losses in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians' newly appointed captain, Hardik Pandya is under the pump drawing a lot of flak from fans and critics alike. As per the reports in News 24, it is learned that the India all-rounder The management of Mumbai Indians is reportedly contemplating a change in captaincy during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. It is understood that Hardik Pandya, the current all-rounder captain, will have at least two more matches to demonstrate his leadership capabilities. However, if he fails to deliver, there might be a shift in the team's captaincy.

Hardik took the blame upon himself for Mumbai's loss against Rajasthan at home as he reckoned that his dismissal allowed the visitors to bounce back in the match."Yes, a tough night, we didn't start the way we wanted to start. I wanted to counter, we were in a decent position to get us around 150-160, but my wicket allowed them to get back more into the game, I needed to do a lot more. It's okay, we didn't expect such a surface, but you can't always have it as a batter, it's nice at times for the bowlers to have a say," he said. Mumbai will next face Delhi Capitals at home on April 7.