"Perhaps my post...": Manoj Tiwary on BCCI diktat to players prioritising IPL over domestic cricket

New Delhi [India], February 20 : Bengal's star batter Manoj Tiwary feels that the decision by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to put pressure on players, who are prioritising the Indian Premier League over domestic cricket, reiterates the concerns that he raised earlier.

At the beginning of this month, Tiwary took to X and vented out his frustrations about umpiring and scheduling of the games. He even went on to state that the Ranji Trophy should be scrapped from the calendar.

"Ranji trophy should be scrapped off from the calendar from the next season onwards. So many things going wrong in the tournament. So many things need to looked into in order to save this prestigious tournament which has a rich history. It's losing its charm and importance. Absolutely frustrated," Tiwary wrote on X.

Tiwary's post came when Bengla were playing their crucial group stage fixture which led to him being docked 20 per cent of his match fees.

During a felicitation function, Tiwary talked about the BCCI's recent approach to putting pressure on players who prioritise IPL instead of domestic cricket.

"In hindsight, I feel that the directive issued by the BCCI might not have been given had I not posted it on X. Perhaps my post prompted the BCCI secretary to put the players under pressure now. The seriousness they have shown by taking this step in the crucial stage of the Ranji Trophy indicates their concern that many players, especially high-profile ones who have succeeded in the IPL with limited first-class cricket, are not giving enough importance to the Ranji Trophy," Tiwary said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"I can observe that young players have adopted an IPL-centric mindset. Those who don't play IPL often go to Dubai or other places whenever they find some free time. However, this trend is diminishing the significance of the prestigious Ranji Trophy. IPL is a massive platform for all of us, but I also request the BCCI president and secretary to increase the significance of the Ranji Trophy," Tiwary added.

According to ESPNcricinfo, in an email, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah wrote about "severe implications" for those players who prioritise IPL over domestic cricket.

"Some players have begun prioritising the IPL over domestic cricket, a shift that was not anticipated. Domestic cricket has always been the foundation upon which Indian cricket stands, and it has never been undervalued in our vision for the sport," Shah wrote.

The email put focus on players like Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar who made themselves unavailable for the Ranji Trophy season despite being fit to play. Kishan hasn't featured since withdrawing from India's Test tour in South Africa while Chahar withdrew because of personal reasons.

