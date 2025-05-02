"Perpetrators of crime should be booked": Kapil Dev, Gopichand react to Pahalgam terror attack

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 2 : Kapil Dev, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain and former India shuttler Pullela Gopichand condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

On April 22, terrorists attacked the popular tourist destination of Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 26 tourists and injuring several others.

The Indian government has broken every diplomatic tie with Pakistan and has taken specific steps regarding the same. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on April 23 and was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

"I am with the country; whatever our country does, it will be good," Kapil told reporters on Friday.

Gopichand expressed his delight about the government's counterattacking measures and told ANI, "It is an unfortunate incident and I am happy that the government is sternly dealing with it. Perpetrators of the crime should be booked and brought to justice. It is unfortunate that we have lost so many lives. My condolences to the families."

The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured.

The cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were discussed in the briefing to the CCS. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in the Union Territory and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

The government has said that the terrorists responsible for the attack and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment.

The government has announced a series of measures, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

A large number of Pakistani nationals who were in India are returning to their country via the Attari border after the Indian government cancelled all kinds of visas for Pakistani citizens following the Pahalgam attack.

According to data, as of April 30, 786 Pakistani nationals left India via the Attari border within six days, beginning April 24, according to a senior official.

Kapil also talked about the progress Uttar Pradesh has made and said, "UP has changed a lot in a good way. If you look at the positive side (of Maha Kumbh 2025), it is never likely to happen again in the future, where you will accommodate 60 crore people in such a small city like Prayagraj."

