Perry, Bates advance in ICC women's ODI batting rankings

Dubai [UAE], April 2 : Formerly top-ranked batters Ellyse Perry of Australia and Suzie Bates of New Zealand have progressed in the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings while England's Amy Jones has attained career-best 17th position after their performances in recent matches.

Perry's unbeaten 27 in the final match of their Women's Championship series against Bangladesh in Mirpur, which Australia won 3-0, marks her return to the top five of the batting rankings, which are led by England's Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Bates has advanced five slots to 11th position after scoring 50 in the first ODI against England in Wellington. Jones, whose 92 not out from 83 balls helped her team win that match by four wickets, has moved up 10 places.

Charlie Dean of England and the Zimbabwe pair of Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano and captain Mary-Anne Musonda are all ranked joint-61st after the latest weekly update to the women's rankings which also considers performances during Papua New Guinea's tour of Zimbabwe.

The ODI bowling rankings see pacers Kate Cross of England and Kim Garth of Australia attain career-best standings. Cross's haul of two for 24 in Wellington has lifted her two places to fourth position while Garth's Player of the Match effort of three for 11 in Mirpur has helped her move from 27th to 22nd.

Bangladesh's upcoming leg-spinner Rabeya Khan (up four places to 47th), Perry (up three places to 49th) and Zimbabwe's medium-fast bowler Josephine Nkomo (up 23 places to 58th) are among the others to move up the ladder.

The Women's T20I rankings see Alyssa Healy move up three places to seventh position among batters after smashing a match-winning 65 not out in the first T20I in Mirpur while Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana is up three places to 16th after scoring 63 not out.

South Africa's Anneke Bosch (up three places to 17th), England's Maia Bouchier (up 28 places to joint-25th), England's Alice Capsey (up eight places to 30th) and Zimbabwe captain Musonda (up eight places to 42nd) have also made significant progress in the batting rankings.

In the bowling rankings, England off-spinner Charlie Dean is up to a career-best second position after picking five wickets in the last two matches of their series against New Zealand including a four-wicket haul in the fourth match.

Her team-mate Lauren Bell is also at a career-best 12th position while Amelia Kerr of New Zealand, Georgia Wareham of Australia, Marufa Akter of Bangladesh and Marizanne Kapp of South Africa are among others to progress in the rankings.

