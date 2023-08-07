Perry, Gardner, Sciver-Brunt nominated for ICC Women's Player of the Month for July

Dubai, Aug 7 Two Australian all-rounders Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner alongside England's star all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt have been nominated for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for July.

Perry celebrates her first nomination after scoring consistently across all formats throughout the month. She had an exceptional month in July, which led to her nomination for the ICC Women's Player of the Month. Her performance in both the ODI and T20I leg of the Ashes tour was noteworthy.

On the other hand, Gardner is nominated for the second time in a row for the Player of the Month award. The No.1 ranked all-rounder in the ICC Women's T20I rankings, had a stellar month in international cricket.

In four of the five ODIs she played, Gardner took three wickets, while also amassing 160 runs at an average of 40.0 and a strike-rate of 129.03. She also smashed a couple of crucial thirties in the T20Is in England.

Sciver-Brunt, who was the Player of the Series in the ODI leg of the women's Ashes, played an instrumental role in England historically levelling the series on points. She made back-to-back tons in Southampton and Taunton to help England to a series victory in the ODIs against Australia.

The English all-rounder made 271 runs in the series, scoring at a strike rate above 90 and averaging over 100 with the bat in the fifty-overs format. When she missed out with the bat in Bristol, making 31, Sciver-Brunt compensated with two wickets with the ball and a couple of catches.

--IANS

