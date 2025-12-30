Perry, Sutherland, Norris unavailable for WPL 2026; teams name replacements

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 : Star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry, along with Annabel Sutherland, has withdrawn from the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) season 2026 due to personal reasons, as per a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) media advisory.

Perry was retained by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of the WPL 2026 auction, while Sutherland was also not released by Delhi Capitals (DC).

With Perry out of the WPL 2026, RCB have named Sayali Satghare as her replacement. Satghare will join the Smriti Mandhana-led side at her reserve price of Rs 30 lakh. The WPL 2026 will kick off on January 9 with RCB facing off against the Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener.

On the other hand, DC have brought in Australian spinner Alana King as Sutherland's replacement. King, who featured for the UP Warriorz last season, will join the Jemimah Rodrigues-led side at a reserve price of Rs 60 lakh.

"Australian all-rounders Ellyse Perry (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Annabel Sutherland (Delhi Capitals) have withdrawn from the upcoming edition of the league due to personal reasons. RCB have named Sayali Satghare as a replacement for Perry. Satghare will join RCB at her reserve price of Rs 30 lakh," said the BCCI release.

"DC have named Alana King as a replacement for Sutherland. The Australian leg-spinner, who represented UP Warriorz in the previous season, has featured in 27 T20Is and picked up 27 wickets. King will join DC at a reserve price of Rs 60 lakh," the release adds further.

United States pacer Tara Norris will also be unavailable for UP Warriorz (UPW) during the WPL 2026 season as she has been selected in the USA national team for the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, set to take place from January 18 next year.

UPW have named Australia's Charli Knott as Norris' replacement.

"Left-arm medium pacer Tara Norris has been selected for the USA national team for the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, scheduled to be held in Nepal from 18 January to 1 February 2026. As a result, she will be unavailable for the Women's Premier League 2026, which begins on 9 January. UP Warriorz have named uncapped Australian all-rounder Charli Knott as her replacement. Knott has been signed at a reserve price of Rs 10 lakh," said the release.

