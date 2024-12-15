Persistent rain washes away third South Africa-Pakistan T20I without a ball bowled

Johannesburg [South Africa], December 15 : The final T20I of the three-match series between South Africa and Pakistan was washed away without a toss by persistent rain in Johannesburg.

The third T20I of the series was a dead rubber courtesy of South Africa securing convincing victories in the first two games.

Fans turned up in huge numbers at The Wanderers Stadium looking for some entertainment in the weekend. However, the match was initially delayed by lightning strikes, and then a steady drizzle came in to delay the proceedings.

The drainage system of The Wanderers Stadium is nothing short of exemplary. The ground staff continued to monitor the situation as the drizzle started to ease off.

An official inspection was announced, and the ground staff got into action, trying to ensure some overs of entertainment for the fans.

However, the rain returned with all its might, extending the wait of fans who were eager to see both sides square off once again.

Two hours after the game was supposed to begin, it was decided to call off the final T20I. The skippers of both teams, Heinrich Klaasen and Mohammad Rizwan, shook hands by the dugout, marking the end of the T20I leg.

As a result, South Africa will head towards the three ODIs with a 2-0 T20I series win over the touring party. George Linde was adjudged the Player of the Series with 48 runs and five wickets to his name in the two T20Is.

In the first T20I, it was a David Miller masterclass and an all-rounded effort from George Linde, which lifted the Proteas to an 11-run victory.

In the second T20I, Saim Ayub's 98* and Irfan Khans' cameo 31(16) propelled Pakistan to a competitive total of 206/5. In reply, Reeza Hendricks' special was enough to secure a 7-wicket win for the hosts.

The series will now move to Paarl, where the first ODI will take place on December 17.

