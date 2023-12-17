"Personality of a considerate cricketer": Vikram Solanki hails GT skipper Shubman Gill ahead of IPL 2024

New Delhi [India], December 17 : Gujarat Titans, Director of Cricket, Vikram Solanki hailed Shubman Gill ahead of his captaincy debut with the franchise in the Indian Premier League 2024.

Shubman was appointed as the skipper of GT after Hardik Pandya made his return to five-time champions Mumbai Indians and succeeded Rohit Sharma to become the captain of the franchise.

"Really excited about Shubman Gill taking over as captain, he is an excellent cricketer, his performance speaks volumes about him as a cricketer. It is really interesting for him because it's about him stepping up in the leadership role, he had a leadership role previously by the simple fact that he has a personality of a considerate cricketer. He wouldn't be as successful as he is today if he wouldn't, but now it's about developing his leadership skills. So he has the captain's asterisk now next to his name which will bring additional responsibilities but I am sure he is excited as we are. We are looking forward to seeing how the story unfolds. It's a new chapter for us and we are excited about it," Solanki said in a video posted by GT on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans)

After the departure of their star all-rounder, GT will have a massive challenge to find his replacement in the upcoming IPL auction which will be held just two days from now (Tuesday) in Dubai.

"We are looking forward to welcoming some new members to the GT family. Totally excited about it. We have got some big decisions to make. But it is a small auction I don't like the term small auction. We have eight slots to fill. They are going to be important slots for us so we are really excited about it," Solanki added.

Gujarat Titans Retained Players: Abhinav Sadarangani, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha.

Released Players: Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, K.S. Bharat, Odean Smith, Pradeep Sangwan, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor