Perth Scorchers name Aaron Hardie as skipper ahead of Johs Inglis

Perth [Australia], December 24 : Big Bash League franchise Perth Scorchers named all-rounder Aaron Hardie as the stand-in captain for the remainder of the season.

Ashton Turner who led Scorchers to two consecutive BBL triumphs was ruled out of the season due to injury. The franchise decided to go for the 25-year-old instead of Johs Inglis who was Turner's deputy.

Turner limped off the field on Wednesday after bowling one delivery against Hobart Hurricanes. To repair a meniscus tear in his right knee, he underwent surgery on Friday morning.

Scorchers Head Coach Adam Voges described the reason for opting Hardie as the stand-in skipper instead of Inglis and said as quoted from the franchise's official website, "Clearly losing AT is disappointing, but his injury presents an opportunity for Aaron to display his leadership skills during the tournament."

"We have long viewed Aaron as a leader of promise. He has been part of WA and Perth Scorchers leadership programs and certainly has the trust of his teammates, both on-field and off. He will have plenty of support from those around him - the coaches, vice-captain Josh Inglis, and the rest of a very experienced playing squad. We have full faith the group will rally around Aaron and attack the rest of the season with the same intensity and focus that has brought us success in recent years," Voges added.

Hardie made his T20I and ODI debuts in South Africa, he also toured India with Australia's white-ball series. He was also the skipper for Australia A in the second unofficial Test against New Zealand A earlier this year.

"First and foremost, we're all wishing AT (Ashton Turner) a speedy recovery. He's been a fantastic captain and player for a long time, and certainly somebody the squad looks up to. Personally, it's a privilege to lead this team in his absence, and a challenge I'm keen to embrace," Hardie said.

"We have plenty of experience and leadership within the side. One of our great strengths is we're comfortable using that experience and knowledge to make the team better as a collective. I'm sure the whole squad will remain focused and united to give us the best chance of winning another title," Hardie added.

Scorchers will play their next game against Melbourne Renegades on December 26.

