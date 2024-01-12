Perth Scorchers pacer Jhye Richardson ruled out of BBL due to left side strain

Perth [Australia], January 12 : Perth Scorchers pacer Jhye Richardson has been ruled out of the Big Bash League (BBL) for the remainder of the season due to a left side strain.

Australia's star pacer is in major doubt for the ODI series against West Indies next month.

In the Scorchers' Wednesday night loss to the Brisbane Heat, the Perth quick injured his left side. On Friday afternoon, scans showed the extent of the injury.

Due to hamstring surgery and a dislocated shoulder, the 27-year-old missed a significant amount of cricket in 2023. However, it looked as though he had turned the corner when he returned to the Marsh Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup earlier this summer and then appeared in all eight of the Scorchers' games so far this season.

"I haven't bowled the way I've wanted to (this season). Yes, we've played seven games, but that's only 25-30 overs. It's not a lot of cricket. And having missed out on so much cricket over the last 18 months I've got to understand that it does take time to get back to full clarity," Richardson told reporters on Friday, before his scan results became public as quoted by cricket.com.au.

Richardson has played in 36 international matches, 15 of which have been one-day matches. His most recent match occurred during Australia's June 2022 visit to Sri Lanka.

Uptil this most recent loss, Richardson had been able to string games together, but his performances haven't been up to par.

The firebrand claimed six wickets in eight games at an average of 9.18 runs per over, the highest of any Scorchers bowling unit.

His team are in a battle to secure a second spot in the BBL table.

Australia's ODI series against West Indies will begin on February 2 in Melbourne.

