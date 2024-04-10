"Petrol khatam hi ni honda": MI stars Rohit, Ishan, Chawla attempt at car racing leaves fans in splits

New Delhi [India], April 10 : Mumbai Indians star trio of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Piyush Chawla recently took a go at remote-controlled car racing and fans just cant stop laughing.

MI took to X to post a video of Rohit, Kishan and Chawla trying to race with remote-controlled cars and making hilarious remarks.

"Ye toh slow hai yaar, This car race is not for the faint-hearted," MI captioned the video.

https://x.com/mipaltan/status/1777747049930190964

In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the Blue and Gold franchise have struggled to pull off a string of results in their favour under the leadership of Hardik Pandya.

After losing three consecutive games, they clinched their first win of the season against Delhi Capitals which marked their 150th win in T20 cricket, the most by any cricket team.

MI managed to defend the target of 235 runs courtesy of some big-hitting from openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan and then later by Tim David and Romario Shepherd down the order. DC was restricted to 205/8 in their 20 overs.

The 150 wins accomplished by Mumbai Indians exclude wins that came in Super Over following tied matches. Including the matches played in the IPL and now-defunct Champions League T20, MI has played 273 matches, winning 150, and losing 117. Two matches ended in no result. MI has won and lost two matches each in Super Over.

CSK is at the second place with 148 victories in its history. Overall in its history, CSK has played 253 T20 matches, winning 148, and losing 101, two matches have ended in no result and five-time champions have lost two matches in Super Over after a tied regular game.

This win was also MI's 50th win at Wankhede Stadium (including Super Over wins), the most by an IPL franchise at a venue. The second place is Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which has won 48 matches at their home arena of Eden Gardens, followed by 47 wins by CSK at Chepauk Stadium.

MI will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium.

