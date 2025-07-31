"Phenomenal opportunity to do something special for the country": Gautam Gambhir boosts Team India

London [UK], July 31 : As Team India prepares for the final Test against England at the iconic Kennington Oval on Thursday, the series has been highly competitive between the two sides. With the series currently standing at 2-1 in favour of the hosts, the visitors have one last shot at levelling the series, which has been fiercely competitive from the very start.

In the build-up to this crucial Test, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a powerful behind-the-scenes video on their official X handle.

4 Tests ✅ Time for One Final Push in the series finale 👍 𝙇𝙚𝙩'𝙨 𝙂𝙊! 👏👏#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/pj8a7AXb8N — BCCI (@BCCI) July 31, 2025

The video offers a moment where head coach Gautam Gambhir is seen addressing the team with a stirring message.

"Guys, all I want to say is, there are two ways of looking at this tour," Gambhir said passionately.

"One is that we are without our three most experienced players, or we've got this phenomenal opportunity to do something special for the country, because there is no bigger honour," he added.

The series is India's first since the retirement announcements of three legends, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin, marking the dawn of a new era in Indian Test cricket. Despite the absence of these stalwarts, the team has shown grit, resilience, and a hunger to compete on English soil.

The video showcases the Indian players toiling hard in the nets, every shot, every delivery reflecting their commitment. From intense training sessions to quiet moments of reflection, the visuals capture the essence of a team determined to make a mark.

There are also flashes of India's proud moments from earlier in the series, the memorable win at Birmingham that turned the tide, and the spirited draw in Manchester that kept hopes alive. The video closes with a lofted shot from Shubman Gill.

