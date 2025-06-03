Phil Salt Pulls Off Stunning Boundary Catch to Dismiss Priyansh Arya in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final (Watch Video)

Phil Salt pulled off a brilliant catch to give Royal Challengers Bengaluru a crucial breakthrough in the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. Punjab Kings were chasing 191 and got off to a strong start. Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh added 13 runs in the first over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The second over from Yash Dayal yielded 10 runs. Josh Hazlewood then bowled a tight third over and conceded just 5 runs. Romario Shepherd dropped a catch at fine leg in the same over which gave Prabhsimran a lifeline.

Bhuvneshwar followed it up with a tidy fourth over, giving away only 4 runs. With runs drying up in the last two overs, Priyansh tried to attack Hazlewood in the fifth over. He hit two boundaries before attempting another big shot on the final delivery. The ball seemed to be heading over the ropes for a six, but Phil Salt had other plans. Positioned at deep backward square leg, Salt ran to his right and grabbed the ball mid-air. As his momentum carried him over the boundary, he showed great awareness by tossing the ball in the air. Salt stepped out of the boundary line, regained balance and re-entered the field to complete the catch. Priyansh Arya was dismissed for 24 runs off 19 balls.

