Phil Salt's spicy innings sets up Team Abu Dhabi for big win

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 21 : A power-packed performance from Team Abu Dhabi skipper Phil Salt gave a scintillating start to the Season 8 of Abu Dhabi T10 at Zayed Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Continuing his roaring form in the white-ball format, the right-handed batter smashed 52 runs in 18 balls, helping his side to a memorable 9-wicket win over the new franchise on the block, Ajman Bolts.

To kickstart the proceedings on the first day of the new season, the players stood together to sing the National Anthem, and the game began after the players were energized by a special address from Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman, T Ten Global Sports Founder and Chairman. Motivating the citizens of UAE, he highlighted the significance of journey taken by T10 Global over the past decade and the impact created by the format all around the world.

As the match began, a fiery innings from young Sri Lankan batter Shevon Daniel put the hosts on the backfoot but Mark Adair and Zeeshan Naseer tested the opposition's top-order with short balls, and Ajman lost quick wickets in succession. Bopara provided much needed respite for the Bolts, but speedster Kadeem Alleyne ended their resistance, and picked up two crucial wickets. With momentum swinging away, Bolts could only muster 79 runs on board, finishing with a total of 79/8 in 10 overs.

Chasing 80, the hosts suffered an early setback with Paul Stirling hitting the ball straight to cover on the first ball. England explosive hitters Jonny Bairstow and Salt stitched a partnership to settle down the nerves. Salt started leading from the front, hammering six sixes and two fours in his innings to score a brisk 17-ball fifty. Bairstow delivered the winning runs, playing the perfect supporting role with 22 runs in 14 balls as Team Abu Dhabi began the season in roaring form.

