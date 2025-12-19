Physical Disability T20 series: Effort by Shiva Shankara goes in vain in third game

Mumbai (Mahrashtra) [India], December 19 : India Senior's GS Shiva Shankara's grand effort with the bat went in vain as India A finally pulled one back in the three-match Physical Disability T20 series, which came to an end at the historic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

In the third and final match of the series, India A after opting to bat posted 164 for eight in their 20 overs. There were equal contributions from Akash Sanap (32), Prasad Chavan (31) and Jitendra VN (25). For India Senior the best bowler was Sunny Goyal (3-17) and Imran Khan (2-49), according to a release.

Unmesh Khanvilkar, Secretary, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said the series represents far more than a set of competitive matches.

"It reflects our collective belief in inclusivity, equality, dignity, and opportunity for every sportsperson, irrespective of physical or intellectual ability. Sport has always been a powerful platform for empowerment. Providing these talented athletes with a structured and competitive stage validates their skill, passion, and commitment," he said.

"Our objective goes beyond participation; it is to prepare these cricketers for higher levels of competition, from regional platforms to national and international arenas, enabling them to pursue their cricketing careers with pride and confidence. We are deeply inspired by the continued efforts of the Government of India and the Government of Maharashtra in promoting sports inclusivity and talent development. Such initiatives reinforce the national spirit that encourages and provides the necessary support systems to transform those dreams into realityin para-sports," he added.

In their response India Senior kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The side was struggling at 38 for five and further slipped to 81 for eight. Only man to stand out was GS Shiva Shankara who made a valiant 67 off 43 balls with four boundaries and five sixes.

India Senior was bowled out for 136 in 19.3 overs. For India A the best bowlers were Nonsola Adil (3-40), G Prashant (2-15) and Mohammed Sadiq (2-3).

Ravi Chauhan, Secretary General, DCCI said: "Playing at the iconic Wankhede Stadium was a dream come true for our Physical Disability Cricketers. This opportunity proves that physical disability cricketers are now receiving the same respect, recognition, and platform as mainstream players."

Player of the match in each of the games were handed Rs 11,000 each and the player of the series, India Senior's Wasim Iqbal received Rs 21,000 from Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

Player of the match in the final game, Shiva Shankara was thrilled to have got the opportunity to play the series.

"It has been a terrific experience to play at the iconic Wankhede Stadium," said Shiva Shankara.

Hailing from Bengaluru, Shiva Shankara plays with only his left-hand and enjoys the challenge of playing at this level. "It is difficult, but I train quite regularly in the gym at least three-four times in a week. I play regularly with able bodied cricketers in corporate tournaments and have scored heavily. I can only thank Ravi Kant Chauhan and his team for all their efforts."

Brief Scores: India A 164/8 in 20 overs (Akash Sanap 32, Prasad Chavan 31, Jitendra

VN 25, Sunny Goyal 3/17, Imran Khan 2/49) India Senior 136 in 19.3 overs

(Shiva Shankara 67, Sunny Goyal 21, Nonsola Adil 3/40, Mohammed Sadiq 2/3, G

Prashant 2/15).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor