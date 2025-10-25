"Picture abhi baki hai": Irfan Pathan after RoKo's match-winning performance against Australia

New Delhi [India], October 25 : Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan lauded Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after their match-winning partnership, saying the veteran duo have once again proved that their story is far from over.

Ro-Ko shook off the rust and lack of rhythm of the first two ODIs, which India lost, launching a full-blown assault on Australian bowlers during a successful chase of 237 runs. The 'Hitman' slammed an unbeaten 121*, while Virat returned to form with a rock-solid, risk-free 74*.

Speaking exclusively on 'Cricket Live', JioStar expert Irfan Pathan spoke about the performance.

"The way things unfolded today, it felt like it was meant to be. Nothing could be better than watching both these great players (Virat and Rohit) finish the match together. Virat needed around 70-74 runs in this game to maintain an average of 50 in Australia, and he made exactly that. If this isn't poetic justice, then what is? Rohit worked so hard, he reduced weight, put in the effort, and his improved fitness showed when he quickly recovered from that run-out in the second match. Both have shown that 'picture abhi baki hai mere dost' (the best is yet to come, my friend)," Irfan Pathan said.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first.

A 61-run stand between skipper Mitchell Marsh (41 in 50 balls, with five fours and a six) and Travis Head (29 in 25 balls, with six fours) started off things for Australia.

Matt Short contributed a knock of 30 in 41 balls, with two fours, and a 59-run stand between Matt Renshaw (56 in 58 balls, with two fours) and Alex Carey (24 in 37 balls, with a four) took the Aussies to 183/3. But from there, Aussies collapsed to 236 all out in 46.4 overs, with Harshit Rana (4/39 in 8.4 overs), Washington Sundar (2/44) being the pick of the bowlers and Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav getting one each.

In the 237 run-chase, India was off to a solid start with a 69-run opening stand between Shubman Gill (24 in 26 balls, with two fours and a six). From there, something happened that fans had waited for all series, as Rohit Sharma (121* in 125 balls, with 13 fours and three sixes) and Virat Kohli (74* in 81 balls, with seven fours) put on an unbeaten 168-run partnership and achieved several milestones, winning the match with nine wickets still in hand.

Rohit won the 'Player of the Match' award and the 'Player of the Series' award as well for top-scoring in the series with 202 runs, including a century and a fifty each.

