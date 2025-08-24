Pillar of team: Sachin extends wishes to Pujara, says 2018 BGT series win wouldn't have been possible without him

New Delhi [India], August 24 : Cheteshwar Pujara's retirement evoked admiration from legendary batter and 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar, who penned a special note to congratulate the "pillar of the team" for the contributions he made throughout his remarkable 15-year-long career.

Pujara, an old-fashioned batter who prioritised red-ball cricket, made his debut in October 2010. He represented India in 103 Tests and five ODIs before being axed from the setup in the last two years.

"Pujara, it was always reassuring to see you walk out at No.3. You brought calm, courage, and a deep love for Test cricket every time you played. Your solid technique, patience, and composure under pressure have been a pillar for the team," Sachin wrote on X.

Among his several exploits, during which Pujara thrived on grinding down attacks and then feasting on them, the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy remains one of the prime highlights of his career. In his 1258-ball marathon, Pujara conjured 521 runs at 74.42, the most in the series.

He played the rescue act by notching his maiden Test ton in Australia when India was dwindling at 19/3 in the series opener. According to Sachin, India's 2-1 BGT series triumph would have ceased to exist without Pujara.

"Out of many, the 2018 series win in Australia stands out, it wouldn't have been possible without your incredible resilience and match-winning runs. Congratulations on a wonderful career. Good luck for the next chapter. Enjoy your second innings!" Sachin concluded.

Pujara pulled the curtains down on his career with 7195 Test runs at an average of 43.60. He blazed his way to 19 hundreds and 35 half-centuries during his era-defining international journey.

"Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support!" Pujara wrote on 'X'.

"The game has taken me to places across the globe - and the passionate support and energy of the fans has always been a constant. I have been humbled by the wishes and motivation wherever I have played and will always remain grateful," he wrote in his statement.

