PKL: Haryana Steelers defeat Gujarat Giants 39-23 in a ruthless display

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 10 : Haryana Steelers delivered a ruthless display against the Gujarat Giants in the second game of the Noida leg of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 11, coming out on top with a scoreline of 39-23, at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Mohammadreza Shadloui, Shivam Patare and Vinay dominated on the attacking end, while Rahul registered a High 5 as the Haryana Steelers climbed up to third position with this win, as per a PKL press release.

Gujarat Giants got the first two points of the game, courtesy of a tackle from Sombir and a successful raid from Rakesh. As things would unfold, that's the only lead they would have throughout the game. Haryana Steelers quickly got themselves into the game courtesy of Shivam Patare and Vinay, who combined for six points to give their team a four-point lead.

The Gujarat Giants responded strongly to break that momentum as Jitender Yadav executed a Super Tackle on Vinay. While they did not get going on the offensive end, the raiders took some defensive duty on themselves. It was Rakesh and Parteek Dahiya who put in a couple of tackles to keep their team in the game in the first half.

There was not much action on the attacking end until Ghanshyam Magar eliminated three Gujarat Giants players with a Super Raid. After having a quiet first half, Mohammadreza Shadloui sprang into action with his first points at the stroke of half-time, making his mark with a Super Raid to clean up his opponents with an 'ALL OUT', giving Haryana Steelers a lead six-point lead after 20 minutes.

The pair of Shivam Patare and Vinay kept the Haryana Steelers in a comfortable position with some raids early in the second half. Mohammadreza Shadloui grew into the game too, this time with a Super Tackle as his team were on cruise control.

Despite Gujarat Giants best efforts, they could not really close the gap in this contest. Rakesh did manage some raids, completing a milestone of 400 raid points in the Pro Kabaddi League. That was the only silver lining for their side as the Haryana Steelers extended their lead to 12 points in the closing stages.

Rahul completed his High Five, while Mohammadreza Shadloui came into his own. Their team inflicted another 'ALL OUT' towards the end, capping off a well-rounded team effort from the Haryana Steelers, handing the Gujarat Giants their sixth consecutive loss this season.

Please find below the schedule for the PKL Season 11 match on Monday, November 11:

Match 1 - Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates - 8 pm

Match 2 - U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers - 9 pm.

