PKL: Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi KC, Bengal Warriors in action on final day of Rivalry Week

Three-time champions Patna Pirates will battle Bengal Warriors on Sunday (final day of Rivalry Week) in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Patna are a team in form, with both their defence and attack finding the perfect rhythm in the last few matches. Defending champions Bengal have struggled to match the pre-season expectations with raider Maninder Singh often having to carry the burden of the entire weight on his shoulders.

The second match of the Triple Panga night will see Bengaluru Bulls take on Gujarat Giants. Bengaluru have looked better in their last two matches with Saurabh Nandal and Aman stepping up in defence but in Gujarat, they face a team in decent form.

Pardeep Kumar and Ajay Kumar have added more sharpness to the Giants raiding unit despite a forgettable loss against Patna Pirates in their latest outing. The experienced cover combination of Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar will soon need to find that confidence that once made them the league's best duo.

The final match on Sunday will feature Dabang Delhi KC and UP Yoddha. The Delhi team fought bravely to earn a tie against the Bulls in their previous outing and will fancy their chances against an out-of-form UP team.

Bengal Warriors do not have the necessary raid power to attack Patna's star-packed defence, but they will have to do it anyway to stand a chance of winning the encounter. Bengal are in a stage where they can't afford to lose more points in their bid to defend the PKL title.

Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Sukesh Hegde should be told to attack right from the first whistle and not play for the Do-or-Die situations. Captain Maninder Singh, meanwhile, should anchor the match by trying to stay on the mat longer. His team has often forced him into Do-or-Die situations. Patna's Mohammadreza Shadloui has 8 points in their outing against Gujarat which should instil fear in the minds of the Bengal raiders.

However, the Pirates defence certainly has flaws - They don't like the patient game and are prone to advanced tackling. Bengal raiders will need to toy with them for the first 10 minutes of the match, not giving them easy points and then hope the defence implodes.

Bengal will have to make some changes in the defence as well with cover defender Vishal Mane really struggling against fast raiders. Patna raiders Sachin and Guman Singh are pacy, while both Monu Goyat and Prashanth Rai have an array of skills acquired from years of Kabaddi experience.

Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants may be separated by a lot of teams on the points table but there will be no favourites when the teams clash on Sunday. The PKL's Season 8 has been incredibly competitive which means even the bottom-placed teams have a possibility of making it to the playoffs.

Gujarat Giants have picked up some momentum in the last few matches with their raiders Ajay Kumar and Pardeep Kumar shining. Against Patna, they got exposed, but Gujarat should take it on the chin and believe in their team. Coach Manpreet Singh will need to start both of them again along with Rakesh S and go all guns blazing against a Bulls side still struggling with defensive solidity.

Bengaluru captain Pawan Sehrawat will also need to plan his raids more carefully and use Bharat more efficiently. Pawan has been too eager to do all the raids thereby affecting the balance of the team.

( With inputs from ANI )

