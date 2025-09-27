"Plan was to.....": Arshdeep reveals his approach for his final 2 overs of SL clash

New Delhi [India], September 27 : Following India's win over Sri Lanka in the final Super Four stage clash in the Asia Cup, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh said that his plan during the final two overs was to bowl wide yorkers and hailed his team for taking the game to the Super Over.

In what was supposed to be a dead-rubber clash, fans got their money's worth during a match which featured not only two teams scoring 200-plus runs, a century from Lankan Lions' all-format star Pathum Nissanka, but also a Super Over. However, after scores were level on 202, SL could score just two runs in the Super Over, with Arshdeep getting two wickets with assists from Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma. India wiped off the three-run target within the first ball itself to march into the final against Pakistan unbeaten.

Speaking in a video posted on BCCI's official website, featuring Arshdeep, Rinku and Jitesh, Arshdeep recalled his plan for the final two overs, "In the Super Over, both of you held on to the catches. The feeling was that we were hit too much, and we took the game deep. But we made a great comeback later and took the game to a Super Over. Plan was to bowl wide yorkers during my final two overs."

SL needed just 46 runs in the final five overs. However, India managed to take some wickets in the death overs phase, including those of Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, and Nissanka. Arshdeep took Kamindu's wicket and gave away 20 runs in his final two overs, as compared to 26 in his first two overs. With SL needing three runs on the final ball, Dasun Shanaka and Janith Liyanage managed to run two and take things to a Super Over, where Arshdeep delivered his magic by conceding just two runs and getting two wickets.

Rinku said that he feels great taking catches on Arshdeep's deliveries, "Whenever you bowl and I get to take a catch, it feels really great. I have never missed any catch of your bowling."

To this, Jitesh hilariously remarked, "Because you are scared that something might happen in the room when you go back." Rinku admitted that indeed, like getting scolded.

Arshdeep, who became the first-ever Indian to take 100 T20I wickets, opened up about his journey, which has largely centred on enjoying the present and giving 100 per cent off the field, while also helping others, even when he is not on the team's final XI.

"Journey (towards 100 T20I wickets) was like how it is for all, enjoy the present and face the situations well. Even though I was hit for runs, I wanted to enjoy the present and give my 100 per cent while fielding. And whenever I get to bowl, contain runs, take wickets and win match. Whenever I get my chance, whether it's with a new or old ball, in the first or second innings, I have to adapt to it. I have got good bowling partners, be it Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) bhai, Shami (Mohammed Shami), Bumrah (Jasprit Bumrah) and Hardik (Pandya). They have put pressure on one end and given me my rewards. I want to thank them and also god. It is all about god's plan," he added.

SL won the toss and elected to field first. While vice-captain Shubman Gill (4) fell early, the skipper Suryakumar Yadav (12) continued his low string of scores as a captain. Abhishek Sharma's impeccable tournament continued as he contributed 61 in 31 balls, with eight fours and two sixes. This was his third successive fifty in the tournament and made him the first batter to overtake the 300-run mark in the T20I Asia Cup. From the middle-order, Tilak Varma (49* in 34 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Sanju Samson (39 in 23 balls, with a four and three sixes) did manage to get some valuable game time and runs, taking India to 202/5 in their 20 overs. Both of them stitched a 66-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Maheesh Theekshana (1/36) and Wanindu Hasaranga (1/37) were the top wicket-takers for Sri Lanka.

As Lankans chased the first 200-plus target of the tournament, they lost Kusal Mendis for a golden duck to Hardik Pandya. But this did not deter Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera (58 in 32 balls, with eight fours and two sixes), who launched a counter-attack in almost an instant. Nissanka reached his century and scored a 58-ball 107, with seven fours and six sixes, while Dasun Shanaka scored 22 in 11 balls, with two fours and a six. However, SL and India could not be separated with match going to Super Over, despite a comeback of sorts towards the end by India. Kuldeep Yadav (1/31) was the top bowler for India.

In the Super Over, SL could manage just two runs, with Arshdeep Singh getting two wickets. India wiped off the target in just the first ball itself.

Nissanka received the 'Player of the Match' for his knock. With this nail-biting win, India remain unbeaten and advance to the final, while Sri Lanka bowed out of the Super Four stage without a win, despite entering it unbeaten. The match saw standout performances from both sides, with India holding their nerve in crunch moments.

