Plan was to build partnerships: Jemimah after India's win over Bangladesh in Women's Asia Cup 2022

After her side's 59-run win over Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2022, India batter Jemimah Rodrigues said that the aim was to build good partnerships and bat through the entirety of 20 overs.

Tight bowling by Indian spinners coupled with a half-century from Shafali Verma helped Women in Blue defeat Bangladesh in their Women's Asia Cup 2022 match at Sylhet on Saturday.

"Yesterday we had a conversation after loss to Pakistan. It was about backing each other, playing with responsibility and taking care of each other in this matter. It is never easy after a loss. But we will take this win as both batters and bowlers did well," said Rodrigues after the match in a press conference.

"Message was about sticking to our strengths, and sticking to the basics. We had set targets for each other for every five overs. When Shafali and Smriti bat, nobody can stop them. It was about building partnerships and batting through," she added.

The batter said that Harmanpreet Kaur, team's skipper missed the match due to some niggles.

Jemimah said that Asia Cup serves as a platform to prepare for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, which will take place in February next year.

"When we stepped for Asia Cup, we had a thought that we will prepare for T20 World Cup here. So you want everyone to go out, get that experience, play in pressure situations. Even during the match with Pakistan, we believed that no matter who goes out to bat, she will score and win the match. It is a stepping stone for us. You want everyone to be in good touch and get enough game time," she said.

"Women's Asia Cup is a good place to test because we do not get many tournaments to play. This is a tournament where everyone is watching, there is pressure. It is gonna help," she added.

Jemimah remarked that the crowd was really supportive and them coming to support women's cricket is a plus point.

With this win, India has solidified their top spot with four wins in five matches and eight points in total. Bangladesh is at the fourth spot with two wins in four games and four points.

Batting first, India posted 159/5 in 20 overs. Shafali Verma top-scored for India with 55 off 44 balls. She scored a confidence-boosting fifty, her first since March 2021. Smriti Mandhana also scored 47 runs off 38 balls. Rumana Ahmed (3/27) troubled Indian batters but Jemimah Rodrigues kept one end steady with her 35*.

Chasing 160, Bangladesh did have a solid start, with openers Fargana Hoque (30) and Murshida Khatun (21) putting on a 45-run stand for the first wicket. But spells from the spin duo of Shafali Verma (2/10) and Deepti Sharma (2/13) helped India make a strong grip on the match. Captain Nigar Sultana (36) top scored for Bangladesh top-scored for Bangladesh but it could only score 100/7 in 20 overs.

Shafali Verma won 'Man of the Match' for her all-round performance.

( With inputs from ANI )

