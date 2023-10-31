"Plan was to see off first four overs, then hit sixes," says Pakistan's Fakhar after win over Bangladesh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 31 : Following his side's seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in their ICC Cricket World Cup match, Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman, who made a return to the side with a match-winning half-century, said that he practiced a lot after the Asia Cup and plan was to see off first four overs and then go ahead with big hits.

After struggling with his form and being benched for the first half of the World Cup, Zaman finally made hs return to the ODI side and made it count with a match-winning half-century against Bangladesh, helping his side end their four-match losing streak with a seven-wicket win.

With this brilliant victory, Pakistan broke their four-match losing streak in the ongoing tournament, moving up to 5th in the points table with 6 points. Meanwhile, the ODI World Cup semifinal dream remained unfulfilled for Bangladesh, who have lost their sixth match.

"Time off helped. I practised a lot after the Asia Cup. I felt good in the camp. I wanted to score big but, you know, it is cricket. I was talking to Abdullah that I will see off the first four overs and then hit sixes regardless of how the pitch will play because I know I can and I know my role. NRR was in our mind. After 100, we were looking to finish the game before 30 overs. Hopefully, I will make it big in the coming games," said Zaman in a post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh elected to bat first. Knocks from Mahmudullah (56 in 70 balls, with six fours and a six), Litton Das (45 in 64 balls, with six fours) and skipper Shakib al Hasan (43 in 64 balls, with four boundaries) came in handy as Bangladesh was bundled out for 204 in 45.1 overs.

Shaheen Afridi (3/23), Mohammed Waseem Jr (3/31) and Haris Rauf (2/36) also delivered solid spells with the ball. Iftikhar Ahmed and Usama Mir also got one wicket.

In the chase of 205, a returning Fakhar Zaman (81 in 74 balls, with three fours and seven sixes) and Abdullah Shafique (68 in 69 balls, nine fours and two sixes) smashed the fifties that helped Pakistan cruise to a much-needed seven-wicket win.

Fakhar received the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock.

