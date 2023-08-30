"Platform was set up for me by pacers": Pakistan's Shadab on 4-wicket haul in Asia Cup opener 

Multan [Pakistan], August 30 : Pakistan bowler Shadab Khan credited his fellow team pacers for setting up the platform to bundle out Nepal to 104, sealing the opening game of the Asia Cup 2023 with a massive 238-run margin in Multan on Wednesday.

Pakistan kicked off its Asia Cup campaign in style as centuries by skipper Babar Azam, and Iftikhar Ahmed and fiery spells by Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf helped them crush Nepal.

After delivering an excellent spell of 4-27, Shadab said in the post-match presentation, "It was hot out there, but Sri Lanka was hot as well but Sri Lanka was more humid. I can't talk about Babar because we all know he is a world-class player, Iftikhar has done so much whenever he gets the opportunity. He showcased his power hitting really well today.

The platform was set up for me by the pacers, Shaheen and Naseem and then Haris Rauf was amazing. The conditions will be different, I have never played there (Pallekele) but let us see. We have confidence in each other and this is the beauty of the Pakistan cricket team."

Coming to the match, opting to bat first, Pakistan put on 342/6 in their 50 overs. Pakistan was reduced to 25/2 after Fakhar Zaman (14) and Imam-Ul-Haq (5) were dismissed. Babar then had an 86-run stand for the third wicket with Mohammed Rizwan (44 in 50 balls, with six fours) which helped Pakistan get to three figures. After the quick dismissals of Rizwan and Agha Salman (5), Pakistan was left struggling at 124/4 and from then on Babar and Iftikhar helped Pakistan recover.

Sompal Kami (2/85), Karan KC (1/54) and Sandeep Lamichhane (1/69) were among the wickets for Nepal.

In the chase, Nepal was left at 14/3 initially but a 59-run stand between Aarif Sheikh (26) and Sompal Kami (28) helped them get some temporary respite. But Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan caused more destruction, sinking Nepal to a 238-run loss after bundling them out for 104 in 23.4 overs.

Shadab was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, taking 4/27. Haris Rauf (2/16), Shaheen Afridi (2/27) also picked up two wickets. Also, Mohammed Nawaz got a wicket.

