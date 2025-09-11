"Play fearless cricket": Oman's skipper Jatinder Singh ahead of India, Pakistan fixtures

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 11 : Oman captain Jatinder Singh, ahead of their T20 Asia Cup fixture against India and Pakistan, emphasised adopting a fearless approach to cricket, prioritising self-expression and preparation to take on the formidable opponents.

He views matches against test-playing nations as valuable opportunities to assess his team's readiness and identify areas for improvement.

While speaking to ANI, Oman Captain Jatinder Singh said, "The mindset is simple. Go out. Express yourself freely and play fearless cricket without worrying about the result. When we rub shoulders with the test-playing nations, we get to know how well prepared we are to play such tournaments and what other areas we need to work on. For us, it's a great opportunity to play against these sides just to see if we are on the right path."

Oman is placed in group A alongside India, Pakistan and UAE. While Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Hong Kong are placed in group B.

Oman will play their Asia Cup Opener against Pakistan on Friday and against India on September 19 in the final fixture before the super fours.

After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify.

Oman's Sufiyan Mehmood stressed the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket, where a single over can dramatically shift the momentum of the game. He advocated for associate teams to shed fear and leverage the tournament as an opportunity to showcase their talent, competing fiercely against top-tier nations.

"T-20 format is a small format, and a single over or inning can change the match. In the past, we have seen that the associate teams have given a tough time to the test-playing nations and even defeated them. We have to make sure we play fearless cricket and we dont have anything to lose. This is the only platform where we can showcase our talent, and that will happen only if we play without pressure. We are confident that we will give a tough competition to both teams," Sufiyan Mehmood told ANI.

India tops Group A following their convincing nine-wicket victory over the UAE on Wednesday, while Afghanistan leads Group B.

