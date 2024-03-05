"Playing 100 Tests means a hell of a lot": Bairstow ahead of firth Test against India

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 5 : With the fifth and final Test of the closely-contested series between India and England slated to start on March 7, wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow has said that playing his 100th long-format match means "hell of a lot"

England's fifth game against India at Dharamshala will mark Bairstow's 100th Test appearance after head coach Brendon McCullum confirmed his place in the playing XI. The 34-year-old has been underwhelming in the series as he has amassed just 170 runs in four Test matches.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Bairstow talked about the pitch at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium and said that it's a used wicket from the Ranji Trophy match.

He also praised the ground staff for doing an "amazing job".

"Playing 100 Tests means a hell of a lot. It's a used pitch from the Ranji Trophy last month... let's see. Ground staff have done an amazing job with the pitch considering the weather we have had here. They have done a great job with the outfield here in Dharamshala. Looks good. The ground is one of the most picturesque venues in the world," he said.

England have lost three matches in succession in the series after clinching victory in the first Test.

The visitors had their chances, notably in Rajkot and Ranchi, but India came back strong on both occasions to win.

India and England still have World Test Championship points to gain in Dharamsala, even though the series is decided. India are on top of the World Test Championship standings with points percentage of 64.58 while England are ranked eighth on points table.

