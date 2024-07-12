Playing at Lord's in his last Test is incredible: England pacer Atkinson on Anderson's retirement

London [UK], July 12 : England pacer Gus Atkinson opened up on veteran seamer James Anderson's retirement and said that playing his last Test match at Lord's is incredible.

Anderson drew curtains to a legendary Test career spanning 188 Test matches and more than two decades on a high note, as England beat West Indies by an innings and 114 runs on Friday.

Gus Atkinson was named the Player of the Match after his stupendous performance against West Indies at Lord's.

Speaking after the match, Atkinson thanked James Anderson for his incredible Test career with the Three Lions. The 26-year-old added that he watched Anderson play while growing up.

"Incredible week. Just want to say thanks to Jimmy. Playing here in his last Test is incredible. 100% (Someone he looked up to). Growing up Jimmy was someone I have come here to Lord's and watch. I was standing there at mid-off looking over and watching Jimmy running in and thinking I have seen this so many times on TV. It's amazing. That's what is good with this group. You are allowed to come in and be the player you want to be. It's helped me massively to come out this week and do so well, it's fantastic," Atkinson said.

Recapping the first Test match between England and West Indies, Anderson took the first wicket of the day at Lord's sending back Joshua Da Silva to all but put an end to West Indies' fight.

But while Anderson showcased his wares one final time, there was Gus Atkinson, on Test debut, who etched his name onto the Lord's honours board with a ten-wicket haul - a proper handing over of the baton if ever there was one.

Earlier, England had taken a big first-innings lead with five batters crossing the half-century mark in a total of 371. Gus Atkinson's seven-wicket haul had helped bowl West Indies out for 121 on day one of the Test match.

With a 250-run lead in the bag, England seamers fired away on day two to reduce West Indies to six wickets down by stumps. While Atkinson once again shone, Anderson set the tone with a peach that seamed back in to castle Kraigg Brathwaite as the Three Lions beat West Indies by an innings and 114 runs on Friday.

