"Playing for each other": Captain Sam Billings on Dubai Capitals' maiden title at the ILT20

Dubai [UAE], February 11 : The Dubai Capitals secured their International League T20 (ILT20) title with a thrilling four-wicket victory over the Desert Vipers in the final. After a rollercoaster season that saw them recover from a tough start, the Capitals' resilience led to a dramatic finish. Sam Billings, the captain of the Dubai Capitals, reflected on the team's journey and shared his thoughts on their redemption, as well as the importance of composure in such a tense contest.

Reflecting on the summit clash in the final, Billings said, "We've had some brilliant matches against the Desert Vipers, and tonight was an outstanding contest. The composure shown by some of the players at the end was remarkable. In T20 cricket, especially when chasing in this part of the world, you're never out of the game if two players get going," as quoted from a release by ILT20.

Last season, the Dubai Capitals finished as runners-up, and this year, they staged a remarkable turnaround. After three consecutive losses, they bounced back with six wins in seven matches, climbing from the bottom of the table to claim the title.

On the team's redemption, Billings said, "Similar to last year, we were at the bottom of the table before winning several in a row to reach the final. We've played some good cricket in different ways, and thankfully, we got across the line today."

He further added, "I was gutted when we couldn't get the job done last year. Winning this trophy is very special, and the manner in which we did it makes it even more meaningful. I think we've done it the hard way over the last couple of years, so I'm incredibly proud of everyone associated with the franchise."

After Rovman Powell and Shai Hope set up the run chase, Sikandar Raza sizzled with 34 runs in 12 balls, along with Dasun Shanaka's quick-fire 21, to bring the Capitals home.

Speaking on his knock, Billings added, "I've told him over the last couple of games that he'd be the one to hit the winning runs, and he's done it many times. What's brilliant is that Rovman, Shai, and Dasun have also made a huge impact, but they each bring something different, complementing each other perfectly. Experience in those key moments is priceless, Raza's been in that position countless times around the world, and that makes a big difference. You can see why he's such a valuable asset globally."

Looking back at the season and what set the Capitals' campaign apart, Billings opined, "I've been part of a lot of winning teams, so you learn along the way about different behaviours and ways of bringing the group together. A team is always stronger when it's moving in the same direction, and I think that's what we've done brilliantly this year. You can see those close wins; they're the difference when a team plays for each other and together."

Billings attributed the success to comprehensive team efforts, the Capitals were buoyed by various outstanding individual performers as well.

Opener Shai Hope claimed the Green Belt, awarded to the best batter of the season. Hope amassed 527 runs at an average of 58.55 in 12 innings, including three half-centuries and a century. Meanwhile, Gulbadin Naib was amongst the top all-rounders of the season with 381 runs, four half-centuries, and 11 wickets across the campaign. Though Dushmantha Chameera missed out on the final, he and Obed McCoy excelled through the competition with 13 wickets each.

