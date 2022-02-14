Playing for Rajasthan Royals was 'learning curve' for me, says Chetan Sakariya

New Delhi, Feb 14 India left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya, who made his T20I debut after shining for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, said his stint with the franchise helped him shape the "learning curve".

Sakariya expressed his gratitude towards Rajasthan Royals after being picked up by Delhi Capitals for INR 4.2 crores on day two of the IPL mega auction on February 13.

"One season of IPL with the Rajasthan Royals was a big opportunity and learning curve for me. I want to thank all my teammates and the support staff at RR for all that I learnt from them," Sakariya wrote on Koo.

"Forever grateful to them for the faith they showed in me. A special mention for Zubeen sir and Rommy sir for their constant support. It's now time for a new chapter with the Delhi Capitals," he added.

Sakariya, 23, who represents Saurashtra in domestic cricket, will be in action for the Delhi Capitals in a few weeks' time as the ten teams gear up for the IPL 2022 season.

